International Moon Day is an annual event that is celebrated across the world on July 20. This annual event marks the anniversary of the first landing by humans on the Moon as part of the Apollo 11 lunar mission in 1969. The celebrations on this day also mark the achievements of all States in the exploration of the moon and raise public awareness of sustainable moon exploration and utilisation. International Moon Day 2025 falls on Sunday, July 20. With the space activities over the years, the Moon became the ultimate destination of countless missions, including crewed flights that brought the first human footprints to another place in the universe. Is Moon Landing Fake or Real? Here’s the Truth Behind NASA’s Historic Apollo 11 Mission.

International Moon Day 2025 Date

International Moon Day 2025 falls on Sunday, July 20.

International Moon Day History

International Moon Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). In its resolution 76/76 on “International cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space” in 2021, the UNGA designated International Moon Day to be observed annually on July 20. Today, the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) is the United Nations office responsible for promoting international cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space.

As the moon exploration efforts continue taking shape with ambitious plans, this global celebration will serve not only as a reminder of success in the past, but as an annual testimony to future endeavours.

International Moon Day Significance

International Moon Day is an annual event that aims to raise awareness about sustainable lunar exploration. This day promotes international cooperation in space exploration and also aims to educate the public about past, present, and future missions to the Moon. On this day, educational programs by space agencies like NASA, ESA, ISRO, etc. are held around the world. Exhibitions, public talks, planetarium shows, and science outreach activities globally are also organised to focus on space science.

