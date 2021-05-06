Nurses - are the ones who constantly give us the care and attention we need in a hospital. From making sure your medicines are administered on time to ensure that you are as comfortable and safe as possible, nurses do it all with a kind heart and a smile on their face. However, they are often not given enough credit for their contribution to the healthcare system. In an effort to change this, National Nurses Week is celebrated in the US, the week leading up to International Nurses Day celebration on May 12. National Nurses Week 2021 begins from May 6 with National Nurses Day and will go on till May 12. The celebration of National Nurses Week 2021 ought to be much more meaningful as we continue to witness the resilience that they show in the wake of a pandemic. As we prepare to celebrate this week-long observance, here is everything you need to know about National Nurses Day 2021, its date, history and significance, National Nurses Week 2021 theme, and more.

National Nurses Day 2021 Date

As mentioned above, National Nurses Week is celebrated in the week leading up to the commemoration of International Nurses Day. This observance falls on May 12, in the memory of Florence Nightingale - the founder of modern nursing. National Nurses Week 2021 in the US is from May 6, which is today, and the first day is observed as National Nurses Day. Every year this observation revolves around one theme, which celebrates nurses and all that they do and encourages people to take up this profession.

National Nurses Week 2021 Theme

The theme for the celebration of National Nurses Week 2021 is Frontline Warriors. This theme is said to celebrate all the nurses across the world who have been diligently doing their work through the ups and downs of the past year.

National Nurses Day: History and Significance

National Nurses Day is the first day of National Nurses Week and is sometimes known as National RN Recognition Day. The week-long observation ends with the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale (May 12, 1820 – August 13, 1910). Nightingale was a celebrated English statistician, social reformer and the founder of modern nursing. She became a popular fighure during the Crimean War, while taking care of the wounded soldiers. Nightingale was dubbed “The Lady with the Lamp” as she used to make rounds at night.

The celebration of National Nurses Week usually involves everything from merely letting nurses in your vicinity know how much they are cherished and thanking them for their contributions to actually raising awareness about the various issues that nurses continue to battle and help them receive all that they deserve.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of nurses is better understood than ever before and we hope that this understanding helps you to be kind to the nurses who are giving their all to their job. Sharing a thank you message to all the frontline staffers is also a brilliant way of celebrating this observance. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy National Nurses Week and National Nurses Day 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2021 08:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).