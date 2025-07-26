National Parents' Day in India is an annual event that is celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm and fervour on the fourth Saturday of July. This special day is dedicated to parents, honours and appreciates the selfless love, support, and sacrifices that parents shower on their kids. While National Parents' Day in India is not as popular as Mother's Day or Father's Day, this serves as a reminder of the important role that both parents play in the upbringing of children. National Parents' Day in India 2025 falls on Saturday, July 26. In this article, let’s know more about National Parents' Day in India 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. Parents’ Day 2025 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Creates Beautiful Sunflower Artwork To Honour the Special Day in South Korea.

National Parents' Day in India 2025 Date

National Parents' Day in India 2025 falls on Saturday, July 26.

National Parents' Day in India Significance

National Parents' Day in India serves as an excellent way to thank parents who do everything to raise and protect their children. Parents shape the child's life, teach them values from the very beginning. They are the first teachers, guiding children with love and wisdom through every stage of growth.

Parents provide the support system that helps children navigate the challenges of life. They give us emotional security and celebrate our victories, stand by us in failures, and teach resilience. Hence, National Parents' Day is a special day that encourages kids and families to come together in gratitude and recognition of parental efforts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2025 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).