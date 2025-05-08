South Korea celebrates Parents’ Day on May 8. The day allows everyone to honour and thank their parents for their immense contributions and sacrifices for their families. It must be noted that this day was replaced by the previous celebration of Mother’s Day on May 8. Prior to 1930s, Koreans used to celebrate Mother’s Day on May 8. However, this did not last long and since there was no consideration on Father’s Day, on March 30, 1973, May 8 was officially designated as Parents' Day. Today’s Google doodle celebrates and honours the history of Parents’ Day celebration in South Korea. The Parents’ Day 2025 Google Doodle displays a beautiful sunflower, smiling and looking down on the seeds, as children, signifying the beauty of this honourable day. May 8, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

Parents’ Day 2025 Google Doodle

Parents’ Day Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

