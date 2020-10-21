The National Police Commemoration Day is observed annually on October 21 to pay homage to the 10 policemen who were killed by Chinese troops in 1959 in Ladakh's Hot Spring area. Following which the Annual Conference of Inspectors General of Police of States and Union Territories held in January 1960 decided that in order to commemorate the exceptional act of Valour by the men of CRPF, October 21 as 'Police Commemoration Day'. As we observe National Police Commemoration Day 2020, we bring to you HD Images, quotes and wallpaper to share on the observance as a reminiscent of the sacrifices. Police Commemoration Day 2020: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Lead Nation in Paying Tributes to Martyred Police Personnel.

Since 2012, the Police Commemoration Day Parade is held at the National level at the Police Memorial, Chanakyapuri. The day also remembers police officers who have sacrificed their lives for the nation. Since 1961, more than 33,000 police personnel have laid their lives for the country. Send these National Police Commemoration Day Photos and Images to highlight the role of police officers and their sacrifices for the security of the nation.

On October 21, 1959, Chinese troops opened fire at twenty Indian soldiers in Ladakh. While ten were killed and seven injured personnel were taken as prisoners and later they managed to escape from the Chinese troops. A month later, on November 28, 1959, the Chinese troops handed over the dead bodies of the martyred policemen to India. Their cremation was held with full Police honours at the Hot springs in North Eastern Ladakh. Every year on the observance, politicians and other leaders pay homage to police martyrs at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi.

