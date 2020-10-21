New Delhi, October 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday led the nation in paying tributes to martyred police personnel on the Police Commemoration Day 2020. Observed on October 21, Police Commemoration Day is an occasion to remember and honour men and women in Khaki who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

In his message on Police Commemoration Day, PM Narendra Modi said the country is proud of police personnel's "diligence and readiness" to help citizens. "Police Commemoration Day is about expressing gratitude to our police personnel and their families all across India. We pay tributes to all the police personnel martyred in the line of duty. Their sacrifice and service would always be remembered," he tweeted.

"From preserving law and order to solving horrendous crimes, from assistance in disaster management to fighting COVID-19, our police personnel always give their best without hesitation. We are proud of their diligence and readiness to assist citizens," the Prime Minister added. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the National Police Memorial and paid homepage to the police personnel who died in the line of duty.

PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah's Tribute to Police Force:

From preserving law and order to solving horrendous crimes, from assistance in disaster management to fighting COVID-19, our police personnel always give their best without hesitation. We are proud of their diligence and readiness to assist citizens. pic.twitter.com/fI2ptv3A1J — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2020

Addressing the Police Commemoration Day Parade at National Police Memorial, New Delhi. https://t.co/UK8TKwaxty — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 21, 2020

The Congress party, in its message on Police Commemoration Day, remembered police personnel who died in the Chinese firing in 1959. "The Police Commemoration Day remembers the sacrifices of ten gallant policemen who died due to Chinese firing in 1959. Today, we honour all police personnel who have made such sacrifices in the line of duty and salute police men and women who stand against all odds to protect us," read a tweet by Congress.

