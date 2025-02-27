National Science Day, observed on February 28 in India, commemorates the discovery of the Raman Effect by Nobel laureate Dr CV Raman in 1928. This significant scientific breakthrough revolutionised the understanding of light scattering and earned India global recognition in the field of physics. The day is dedicated to promoting scientific awareness, innovation, and the role of science in everyday life. To celebrate National Science Day 2025 on February 28, we bring you National Science Day 2025 quotes, HD images, science sayings, messages, wallpapers and greetings to honour Sir CV Raman's legacy. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

The celebration of National Science Day includes various activities such as science exhibitions, lectures, debates, and workshops organised by schools, colleges, research institutions, and scientific organisations. It serves as an opportunity to inspire young minds, encourage scientific thinking, and recognise the contributions of Indian scientists. The government also honors outstanding scientists and researchers with awards for their achievements in different fields of science and technology. As you observe National Science Day 2025, share these National Science Day 2025 quotes, HD images, science sayings, messages, wallpapers and greetings. CV Raman Birth Anniversary Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online.

Each year, National Science Day is observed with a specific theme, focusing on contemporary scientific challenges and advancements. Themes have covered areas like sustainable development, innovation, and space exploration, highlighting how science contributes to societal progress. The day reinforces the importance of scientific research in addressing real-world problems and improving the quality of life.

Beyond celebrations, National Science Day aims to bridge the gap between science and society, making scientific knowledge accessible to all. It encourages students and researchers to explore new frontiers in science and technology, fostering a culture of curiosity and discovery. The day serves as a reminder of how science shapes the world and the need for continuous learning and exploration.

