Space has always been a subject of fascination and amazement. The curiosity to find out more about the never-ending and expanding universe is what has given birth to so many successful pursuits in space. National Space day is celebrated on the first Friday of May to encourage exploration and expand one’s knowledge about space. National Space Day 2022 will be celebrated on May 6. Science enthusiasts and fans celebrate this day by tuning into NASA’s live feed to take a look beyond the vast skies, engage in stargazing, and read prolific work by celebrated scientists and personalities. There are so many space facts that will blow your mind about the magnitude of space. National Astronaut Day 2022 in United States: Know Date, History and Significance of Day Recognising Achievements of Astronauts.

National Space Day is a day that is celebrated to raise awareness about exploring space and just general curiosity to find out more about the universe. It is also honoured to commemorate the incredible works and discoveries made about space over the years. The magnitude of space and the mystery surrounding it have always piqued the interest of space enthusiasts. Here are some fun facts about Space on National Space Day

Mind-Blowing Facts About Space

The Apollo astronauts' footprints on the moon will probably stay there for at least 100 million years.

More energy from the sun hits Earth every hour than the planet uses in a year.

If two pieces of the same type of metal touch in space, they will bond and be permanently stuck together

One day on Venus is longer than one year on Earth.

The position of the North Star will change over time because of ‘Precession.’

It would take 9.5 years to walk to the moon.

The temperature of outer space is close to absolute zero

Some Planets like Jupiter, Saturn, Uran, and Neptune have no surface to land on because they are gas giants and are made up of hydrogen and helium.

A one-time commemoration of National Space Day was first held in 1997 to observe the wonders of space and what lies beyond the outer edge of our planet by Lockheed Martin Corporation. Due to its extreme popularity, International Space Day was re-established in 2001 by former astronaut and senator John Glenn. Space enthusiasts worldwide celebrate the day by hosting conventions, holding space forums, and watching documentaries. Children are taken to space museums and observatories.

