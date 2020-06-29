Since 2007, the National Statistics Day is celebrated on June 29 every year in India. The National Statistics Day is observed to popularize the use of statistics in everyday life and sensitise the public as to how statistics help in shaping and framing policies. It is celebrated on the birth anniversary of famous scientist and statistician Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis, in recognition of his invaluable contribution in establishing the National Statistical System. This year, India is celebrating 127th birth anniversary of Professor Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis. On this National Statistics Day, LatestLY lists some interesting facts about Professor Mahalanobis.

Born in West Bengal on June 29, 1893, statistician Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis is best remembered for the theory of Mahalanobis distance, a statistical measure.

Mahalanobis pursued his education at Brahmo Boys School in then Calcutta after which he joined the Presidency College.

Considered as the father of modern statistics in India, Mahalanobis founded the Indian Statistical Institute.

He was also one of the members of the first Planning Commission of India.

The statistician contributed to the design of large-scale sample surveys in India.

He died on June 28, 1972, at the age of 78.

In 2018, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu released a commemorative coin of Rs 125 denomination on the occasion of 12th Statistics Day and 125th birth anniversary of scientist Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis. An audio clip, dwelling on the three-decade-long relationship between Mahalanobis and Rabindranath Tagore, with voice-over of noted actor Barun Chanda, was also released at the institute today on the occasion.

