The festival of Bakrid is celebrated with great pomp in Islam. Bakrid is known by many names like Eid-ul-Azha, Eid-ul-Juha and Bakra Eid and is celebrated with great fanfare in the 12th month according to the Islamic calendar. Mehendi plays and an important role on Bakrid as a part of the traditional grooming ritual. The festival is said to be incomplete without mehndi. It is known to double the joy of the festival and also bring in good luck. If you are looking for last-minute, simple mehndi design to beautify your hand we bring to you easy mehndi designs on the front, full, backhand and feet. But before that, if you are looking to wish this auspicious occasion to your loved ones you download and share these amazing Bakrid Mubarak 2020 wishes and HD images to your friends and family. Check out our latest collection of Eid al-Adha 2020 wishes, messages and photos are perfect for sending across through WhatsApp stickers, GIFs and Facebook greetings to observe Eid Qurban. When is Bakrid 2020? Eid al-Adha Date And Significance, Story, Food Preparations And Celebrations Related to The Muslim Festival.

You can also Download Eid al-Adha 2020 wishes, images, Eid Qurban WhatsApp Stickers, greetings and GIFs to share along with Facebook, Instagram and other social media sites and wish Eid Mubarak. Meanwhile, let us make the festival even more auspicious by applying mehndi in the hands and feet. It is believed that without mehndi brings in joy and harmony and many women of almost all religions apply mehndi on a special festival. On Bakrid you can apply mehndi on your hands and feel. You can choose from a variety of types like Indian Mehndi design, Arabic Mehndi design, Pakistani Mehndi design, Western Mehndi design, Indo-western Mehndi design, Moroccan Mehndi design, Punjabi Mehndi design, Gujarati Mehndi design and Rajasthani Mehndi design. While there are several types of Mehendi, but Arabic, Indian and Pakistani Mehendi designs are loved the most.

Back Hand Mehendi Design

Pakistani Style Mehendi Design

Full Hand Indian Mehendi Design

Minimal Backhand Finger Mehendi Design

Simple Foot mehendi Design

Back Hand Bracelet Style Mehendi

For those who do not know Bakrid is called the "festival of sacrifice" and honours the willingness of Ibrahim, the messenger in Islam, to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. Eid al-Adha 2020: Why Do Muslims Sacrifice Animals on Bakrid? Know Significance of Religious Act Linked to Prophet Abraham. Muslims worldwide celebrate Bakrid by sacrificing a male goat as a symbol of the sacrifice made by Ibrahim.

