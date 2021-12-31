As 2021 comes to an end, many people plan parties and vacations to celebrate and welcome the New Year 2022. Many countries celebrate the new year in a unique way. While many pop champagne, firecrackers and party till the clock click 12, there are some who follow some weird traditions that we all have never even thought have. We at LatestLY, have brought together some bizarre traditions followed on New Year's Eve that you would be surprised to know. New Year’s Eve 2021 Rituals for Good Luck: Can You Wash Your Hair on NYE? What Is the Kiss Superstition? Everything You Need To Know.

Wear Colourful Undies

In Latin American countries like Mexico, Bolivia and Brazil, the colour of the panties decide what kind of a year you are going to have. As per tradition red means love and romance, yellow leads to wealth and success, white means peace and harmony and green signify wellbeing and nature. To surprise you even more, in Turkey, red panties are gifted to others for good luck and a promise of a fruitful new year.

Break a Plate

In Denmark, it’s a tradition for New Year’s Eve, to throw plates in front of neighbour’s door. The bigger the pile of broken plates at your door, the more friends and good luck you will have in the coming year.

Mass Kissing

New Year’s Eve in Venice is all about love and your loved ones, therefore celebrate it with a proper smooch and welcome the new year with love and happiness.

Round and Round, Everything Round

In the Philippines, people try and use everything as round as possible to represent coins and wealth. The clothes, the food and everything around are round on New Year’s Eve.

12 Grapes

As the clock strikes 12, people in Spain stuff their faces with 12 grapes, one at every ring of the bell. If you succeed, you are believed to get good luck for the year ahead.

New year celebrations around the world are not just about fireworks, champagne, party or vacation. Many countries celebrate the day with so many weird and unheard traditions. Wishing you a Happy New Year 2022!

