It's New Year's Eve, and many people wonder about that celebration aside from what we should do to end the passing year in the most auspicious way possible. The searches for New Year's Eve dos and don'ts surge and HOW. People often ask if it is a good thing to wash your hair on New Year's Eve or if one must clean their houses at all when it comes to the last day of the year. Well, in this article, we will clear some of the most common New Year's Eve FAQs. Check out some common traditions for good luck followed by people around the world: New Year 2022 Good Luck Superstitions: From Conch Shell to Peacock Feathers, Things to Do for a Happy and Prosperous Year To Come.

Can You Wash Your Hair on New Year’s Day?

A task as common as washing hair becomes questionable during the New Year. This is because many people believe that washing your hair also causes all your good luck to be washed off during the auspicious time of the new year.

Leaving Money Outside on New Year's Eve

The English have a tradition of leaving money out on their porch to be purified, taking the cleaned, new money into their house on the new year.

New Year’s Eve Kiss Superstition

It may seem like kissing someone at midnight is a way to show your excitement for the new year. But actually, it's thought that if you kiss someone you love as the clock strikes midnight, those sentiments will continue for the next 12 months.

Is It Bad Luck To Clean on New Year’s Eve?

Don't do laundry on New Year's Day, or a family member will be washed away (i.e., die) during the coming year. Doing laundry on New Year's Day will wash a year of good fortune down the drain. If you're concerned about "sweeping" or "washing" away any luck coming your way, don't do any cleaning—including dishes and laundry. Actually, just before midnight, so you can let the old year out and welcome the new one.

