Nirjala Ekadashi 2021 Greetings, Wishes and Images: Nirjala Ekadashi is celebrated by millions across the nation on the 11th day (Ekadashi) during the Shukla Paksha in the holy month of Jyestha, as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. Among all the 24 Ekadashis in a calendar year, Nirjala Ekadashi is considered to be one of the most significant Ekadashis for the Hindu people. On the auspicious festival of Nirjala Ekadashi, devotees observe strict fast without consuming water. The festival of Nirjala Ekadashi is also known as Pandava Ekadashi or Bhimseni Ekadashi. The auspicious event falls in the month of June according to the Gregorian calendar. People celebrate it by exchanging good wishes and greetings with each other. This is why we bring you a collection of Happy Nirjala Ekadashi 2021 images and HD wallpapers along with the latest wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share with your family and friends.

Devotees clean their home temples then wash the idols of Lord Vishnu with milk and water. After that, they decorate the deities with new clothes. They offer coconut, tulsi leaves, flowers, fruits, incense sticks, and other holy items to the Lord Vishu idol. People also visit the temple of Lord Vishnu across the country on the auspicious day of Nirjala Ekadashi. this year, the holy festival of Nirjala Ekadashi will be celebrated on June 21, Monday. However, to observe the auspicious occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi, one can also send some best Nirajal Ekadashi wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, HD images, wallpapers, and SMS to their loved ones.

Happy Nirjala Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish Joy, Harmony and Prosperity on Nirjala Ekadashi for You and Your Family.

Happy Nirjala Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: With the Blessings of Lord Vishnu, All Your Problems Are Transformed Into Beautiful Opportunities That Lead You to the Path of Success. Happy Nirjala Ekadashi.

Happy Nirjala Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishnu Forgive All Our Past Sins and Bless Us With Great Success on Nirjala Ekadashi and Always.

Happy Nirjala Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Do Naino Mein Kyun Rahen, Nirantar Chaturmas, Ekadashi Hai Nirjala, Rakh Lo Tum Upvas. Nirjala Ekadashi Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen.

Happy Nirjala Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bhagwan Vishnu Aapko Sukh, Shanti, Samridhi, Yash Aur Kriti Pradan Karein. Nirjala Ekadashi Ki Shubhkamnayen.

Happy Nirjala Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya. Nirjala Ekadashi Ki Khoob Khoob Badhai Ho

It is believed that devotees, who observe the rituals of Nirjala Ekadashi, get rid of all their past sins and all the possible obstacles in the future. They also get blessed with health, wealth and prosperity, if they follow all the traditions religiously.

So, to celebrate the auspicious festival of Nirjala Ekadashi 2021, send these above-mentioned wishes, messages, and greetings to your loved ones. Here’s wishing you all a very Happy Nirjala Ekadashi 2021.

