Nirjala Ekadashi 2021 Wishes, HD Images & Greetings: Nirjala Ekadashi is observed by millions of devotees across the nation on the 11th day (Ekadashi) during the Shukla Paksha in the holy month of Jyestha, as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, the auspicious event falls between the periods of June. However, this year, the holy festival of Nirjala Ekadashi will take place on June 21, Monday. Among all the 24 Ekadashis in a calendar year, the occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi is one of the most significant festivals for people of the Hindu community.

Devotees observe strict fasting without having water on the day of Nirjala Ekadashi. The occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi is also known as Bhimseni Ekadashi or Pandava Ekadashi. Devotees wake up early in the morning and take bath before sunrise. They observe several rituals including the toughest fasting ritual on the occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi. People worship the idol of Lord Vishnu on the occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi. They offer tulsi leaves, incense sticks, coconut, flowers, and fruits to the deity. However, to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi, one can also send wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, HD images, wallpapers, and SMS to their loved ones.

It is believed that people, who observe the rituals of Nirjala Ekadashi, get rid of all the possible obstacles in the future and all their past sins. If they follow all the traditions religiously, they get blessed with health, wealth, and prosperity. They also get blessed with longevity, bliss, and salvation.

Happy Nirjala Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let's Worship Lord Vishnu on Holy Day of Nirjala Ekadashi and Get Rid of All Our Past Sins.

Happy Nirjala Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishnu Forgive All Our Past Sins and Bless Us With Great Success on Nirjala Ekadashi and Always.

Happy Nirjala Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: With the Blessings of Lord Vishnu All Your Problems Are Transformed Into Beautiful Opportunities That Lead You to the Path of Success. Happy Nirjala Ekadashi.

Happy Nirjala Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishnu Impart You With All The Strength To Do the Right Things and Write Off All Your Bad Karmas With Your Good Actions. Best Wishes on Nirjala Ekadashi.

Happy Nirjala Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That on This Pious Day, Lord Vishnu Accepts Your Prayers and Helps You Wash Away All Your Sins. Wishing You a Very Happy Nirjala Ekadashi.

Happy Nirjala Ekadashi 2021 Greetings, Messages and Images To Wish Nirjala Gyaras on June 21

As the holy festival of Nirjala Ekasahdi is almost here, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy Nirjala Ekadashi 2021. Do share these above-mentioned wishes, messages, and greetings with your loved ones on the auspicious occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2021 09:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).