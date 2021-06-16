The occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi is one of the most significant Ekadashis of all the 24 Ekadashis, in a calendar year, for the people of the Hindu community. Nirajala means ‘without water', as the name suggests the fasting observed on the day of Nirjala Ekadashi takes place without consuming water. The event of Nirjala Ekadashi is also known as Pandava Ekadashi or Bhimseni Ekadashi. There are several customs, legends, and rituals that are associated with the auspicious occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi. If you are searching for more information about the observance of Nirjala Ekadashi 2021 – its date, auspicious timing, rituals, significance, and more, then you have reached the right place.

What is the date of Nirjala Ekadashi 2021?

The festive event of Nirjala Ekadashi takes place on the 11th day (Ekadashi) during the Shukla Paksha in the holy month of Jyestha, as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, Nirjala Ekadashi falls between the period of June. This year, however, the holy occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi will take place on June 21, i.e., Monday.

What are the auspicious timings (shubhmuhurat) of Nirjala Ekadashi 2021?

Nirjala Ekadashi 2021 Date: Monday, June 21

On 22nd Jun, Parana Time - 05:24 AM to 08:12 AM

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 10:22 AM

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 04:21 PM on Jun 20, 2021

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 01:31 PM on Jun 21, 2021

What are the rituals, puja vidhi, and fasting details of Nirjala Ekadashi?

Devotees observe several rituals on the occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi. They are required to wake up early in the morning and take bath during/before sunrise. They should also observe the Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat, which is considered the toughest fasting ritual.

People clean their home temples, wash the idols of Lord Vishnu with milk and water, and decorate them with new clothes. They should offer coconut, tulsi leaves, flowers, fruits, incense sticks, and other holy items to the deity.

A lot of devotees visit the temple of Lord Vishnu across the country. The fasting, i.e., Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat begins a day before on the day of Dashami. It begins with a ritual called ‘Sandhyavandanam’.

Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat Vidhi & Katha

It is said that devotees do not sleep during the night and chant Vishnu Sahasranama simultaneously. On this occasion, people also participate in charitable and donation drives, where clothes, money, and other utility items are donated.

What is the significance of Nirjala Ekadashi?

It is said that people who observe the rituals of Nirjala Ekadashi dutifully, attain the benefits and blessings of all the 24 Ekadashis in a calendar year. They are rid of all their past sins and all the possible obstacles in the future. People are blessed with wealth, health, and prosperity if they follow all the traditions religiously. They are also blessed with salvation, bliss, and longevity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2021 09:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).