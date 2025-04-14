Pana Sankranti 2025 falls on April 14. This annual commemoration is also known as Maha Bishuba Sankranti and is an important observance across Odisha. Pana Sankranti is the Odia New Year which marks the beginning of a new solar Odia calendar (the lunisolar Hindu calendar followed in Odisha). On the occasion of Pana Sankranti 2025, people often share Happy Pana Sankranti 2025 wishes and messages, Happy Odia New Year greetings, Maha Bishuba Sankranti 2025 images and wallpapers with family and friends.

The festival of Pana Sankranti is on the Purnimanta system of the Indian Hindu calendar. There are grand fairs and events observed across the state on the occasion of Pana Sankranti. The festival is also marked by visiting temples of Goddess Shakti and Lord Shiva as well as Hanuman temples in teh vicinity. Since it the celebration of a New Year, people often believe that this festival offers a fresh beginning for their life. Taking a dip in the holy river is therefore also an important part of Pana Sankranti celebration.

Pana Sankranti celebration is often seen as a community event. As we prepare to bring in this hope-filled and enjoyable holiday, here are some Happy Pana Sankranti 2025 wishes and messages, Happy Odia New Year greetings, Maha Bishuba Sankranti 2025 images, quotes and wallpapers that you can post online.

Every year, the celbration of Pana Sanrkanti is marked on either April 13 or April 14. The annual celebration is also marked as Baisakhi in Punjab, Tamil New Year and Vishu in south india and as Jur Sital in Bihar. We hope that these wishes and greetings add to the fesitvities of your New Year celebration. Happy Pana Sankranti.

