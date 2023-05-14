Every year, Peace Officers Memorial Day is observed in the United States on May 15. The special day pays tribute to the local, state, and federal peace officers who have died or who have been disabled in the line of duty. The event is sponsored by the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and is implemented by the FOP Memorial Committee. The formal memorial is on May 15, and Police Week is the calendar week in which the memorial falls. As Peace Officers Memorial Day 2023 nears, here is all you need to know about the history and significance of the day observed in the US. National Police Week 2023 Start Date: Know History & Significance of the Week That Honours the Law Enforcement Community in the US.

Peace Officers Memorial Day 2023 Date

Peace Officers Memorial Day will be observed on Monday, May 15.

Peace Officers Memorial Day History

The holiday was created on October 1, 1961, when Congress authorized the president to designate May 15 to honour peace officers. US President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day in 1962, and the calendar week in which May 15 falls is marked as National Police Week. National Police Week was established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962 and pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

The Congress, by a joint resolution approved October 1, 1962 (75 Stat.676), has authorized and requested the President to designate May 15 of each year as ‘Peace Officers Memorial Day’ and the week in which it falls as ‘National Police Week’. On Peace Officers' Memorial Day, the flag is flown at half-staff.

Peace Officers Memorial Day Significance

Peace Officers Memorial Day is an important day in the US and is dedicated to the federal peace officers who have died or who have been disabled in the line of duty. The day remembers all the police officers of America who have worked devotedly and selflessly for the people of the country, regardless of the dangers they faced. They have safeguarded the lives and property of their fellow Americans by sacrificing their lives.

This day is a perfect opportunity to pay tribute to the law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the US and to voice our appreciation for all those who currently serve on the front lines of the battle against crime.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2023 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).