National Police Week is observed every year in the United States is to honour America’s law enforcement community. The week pays tribute to those officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice to make the US safer and secure. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. In 2023, National Police Week 2023 will be marked from May 15-May 21. During the week, law enforcement officers from around the world will head to Washington, DC, from May 15 to participate in a number of events, including the annual Police Unity Tour and Candlelight Vigil. Scroll down to learn more about National Police Week 2023 dates, history, significance of the day and more. Peace Officers Memorial Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Special Observance in the US.

National Police Week 2023 Dates

National Police Week 2023 will be celebrated from May 15-21

National Police Week History

National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. US President John F. Kennedy in 1962 proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week. The day was established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962.

During National Police Week this year, the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum will hold ceremonies, including the 35th Annual Candlelight Vigil, to honour the fallen officers whose names have recently been added to the Memorial.

National Police Week Significance

National Police Week is all about honour, gratitude, remembrance and peer support. It is an important time to remember the sacrifices of the unsung heroes. During the entire week, police officers honour their colleagues and remember their commitment to keeping people safe. National Police Week is a grand affair and draws a large number of attendees who come from departments throughout the United States as well as from agencies throughout the world.

