Pitru Paksha is the 16-day period in the Hindu calendar which is dedicated to paying homage to their ancestors. Also known as Sharda, Pitru Paksha 2022 will begin on September 10 and go on till September 25. Pitru Paksha is not a celebration but a period of mourning and remembrance where Hindus offer their respects to their ancestors. There are various rules and regulations that are followed during this time, and people often avoid conducting any good or happy events during Pitru Paksha. As we prepare to commemorate Pitru Paksha 2022, here is everything you need to know about this observance, the significance of Pitru Paksha and more.

When is Pitru Paksha 2022?

Pitru Paksha is the fortnight that is dedicated to paying homage to the ancestors who have passed away. According to the South Indian Amavasyant calendar, Pitru Paksha is observed in the month of Bhadrapada, beginning with the full moon day or the day after the full moon day. Meanwhile, the North Indian Purnimant calendar denotes the observance in Ashwin beginning with the full moon day in Bhadrapada or the next day of the full moon day. While the nomenclature of this day is different, Pitru Paksha is observed on the same dates across the country. Pitru Paksha 2022 will begin on September 10 and go on till September 25.

Significance of Pitru Paksha

During the month of Pitru Paksha, people pay homage to their ancestors by offering food. The observance is spread across different Tithis and people often visit the Ganges or other Holy rivers to perform various rituals and riots. Many people also choose to conduct this Puja vidhi on the most auspicious day of the Pitru Paksha period - the Sarvapitri Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya. Offering food and conducting Puja on this day is believed to help pay homage to all our ancestors and ensure their continued peace in the afterlife.

As per Hindu traditions, the south celestial sphere is consecrated to the ancestors (pitru). Hence, the moment when the Sun transits from the north to the south celestial sphere is considered to begin a day of the ancestors. We hope that Pitru Paksha 2022 helps you to pray for the peace of your ancestors.

