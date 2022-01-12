Pongal is the annual four-day celebration in South India, celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by one and all. A harvest festival at its heart, Pongal 2022 celebrations begin with Bhogi on January 13 and continue until January 16 with Kaanum Pongal. The four-day celebration of Pongal comprises Bhogi Pandigai 2022 (January 13), Thai Pongal (January 14), Mattu Pongal (January 15) and Kaanum Pongal 2022. As we prepare to celebrate Pongal 2022 with all the enthusiasm and fervour, here is everything you need to know about the festival, the different ways of celebrating Pongal, and more. Pongal 2022 Food Recipes: From Sakkarai to Arachuvitta Sambar, 5 Appetizing South Indian Delicacies That Will Add a Burst of Flavours to The Harvest Festival (Watch Videos).

Pongal 2022 Full Calendar

As mentioned before, Pongal 2022 will be celebrated from January 13 to January 16. The four-day celebration begins with Bhogi celebrations on January 13, and the last day of the Pongal celebration is known as Kaanum Pongal. Here is the list of Dates & Timing of Pongal 2022.

Date Pongal January 13 Bhogi January 14 Thai Pongal January 15 Mattu Pongal January 16 Kaanum Pongal

Bhogi 2022 celebration

Bhogi is the first day of Pongal, which offers people a chance to get rid of their old things that no longer serve any purpose in their lives and declutter. Bhogi celebrations begin on January 13 in the evening as people prepare a pile of all their old things and often make a bonfire to mark the end of the clutter and mess in their life.

Thai Pongal 2022 Celebration

Thai Pongal is the main event of the four-day Pongal celebration. This day marks the main event of the harvest festival where people prepare the special sweet dish, called Pongal, using freshly harvested rice. The celebration of Thai Pongal begins by purposely boiling over milk and singing ‘PongalO Pongal’ to mark this event. It is believed that the boiling over of the sweetened milk will bring happiness and good luck for the coming year and signify the bountiful harvest. In addition to this, an array of other special dishes like ven Pongal (spicy rice dish), medu vada, etc. are also prepared. Thai Pongal celebration is basically focused on thanking the Sun God to bless everyone with a plentiful harvest season.

Mattu Pongal 2022 on January 15

As the name suggests, Mattu Pongal revolves around thanking the cattle that plays a key role in a bountiful harvest. On this day, traditionally, the controversial Jallikattu competitions were also held across South India. However, over the past few years, this dangerous game has been avoided in various parts and the celebration instead focuses on thanking the cattle. The cows and oxen are offered Pongal after being decorated with flowers and turmeric.

Kaanum Pongal on January 16

Kaanum Pongal is the last day of the Pongal celebration and marks the end of this harvest festival. On this day, families usually get together and enjoy the delicious Pongal feasts. Sisters also especially pray for the well-being of their brothers.

We hope that Pognal 2022 fills your life with all the happiness and peace. Happy Pongal 2022!

