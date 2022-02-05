Love is in the air because Valentine's week is here! If you have lost your sleep over that unsaid longstanding feelings for your beloved being, then Propose day is a perfect time to reveal the emotions. Propose Day is celebrated on the second day of the love week. This year the special day will be observed on Tuesday, 8th February after Rose Day. The day provides a golden opportunity for those who have been waiting to spill the beans in front of their secret love interest. So, pluck up your heart and say those three magical words to your secret crush and tell them how much they mean to you. You can download Valentine Week 2022 full list in PDF format Online.

Asking for your partner's hand for life is a moment of bliss. Special as it is, surely you want to ensure that this proposal is impressive and unforgettable. To make the day more memorable, here are a few ideas to make it a dream proposal: Valentine and Anti-Valentine 2022 Week Full List: From Valentine's Day To Break-Up Day, Datesheet for All the Couples, Singles and Everyone In Between!

1. Candlelight Proposal

One of the best ways to express your love is under the dim yellow shade of candlelight. Most tried and tested idea!

2. A Walk Down Memory Lane

A thoughtful and wholesome form of proposal is to take your partner to the destination where you both met for the first time and let them immerse in the nostalgic bliss.

3. Write Your Heart Out

Nothing can beat the power of handwritten notes. Even if you are not pro at writing romantic shayaris or love poems, just write what you feel about the person. Your best memories, what you like about them, and patiently wait for their surprised expression as they get to the end part!

4. Beach Proposal

There’s something inherently romantic about beaches. Swoon-worthy sunsets and the sound of waves kissing the shore, what else do you need to brighten up your partner's mood?

5. Flash Mob Proposal

All you need to plan is a beautiful location, their favourite song, and who all can be a part of this proposal. You can involve both of your parents, friends, siblings, or anyone who is close to you or to her/him.

Watch : Best And Romantic Gift Ideas For Propose Day 2022

Sooner or later you need to come out of the fantasy world and express your hidden desires because it is important for your special someone to know about your feelings. Wishing a Happy Propose and Valentine's Day in advance!

