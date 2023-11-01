The state of Punjab came into existence on November 1, 1966. Before this, Punjab was a larger state that included present-day Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. The state was created after the division of the United Punjab into Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. The city of Chandigarh, within the Chandigarh union territory, is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. The day aims to celebrate the distinct identity and cultural heritage of the Punjabi-speaking people. The history of Punjab has witnessed the migration and settlement of different tribes of people with different cultures and ideas. Scroll down to learn more about the Punjab Formation Day 2023 date, the history and significance of the day and more. Punjab Formation Day 2023: Amritsari Chole Bhature and Other Punjabi Dishes To Celebrate the Day.

Punjab Formation Day 2023 Date

Punjab Formation Day 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 1.

Punjab Formation Day History

After India gained independence in 1947, several small Punjabi princely states, including Patiala, acceded to the Union of India and were united into the PEPSU. In 1956, this was integrated with the state of East Punjab to create a new state called ‘Punjab’. Punjab Day is celebrated on November 1 every year, marking the formation of a Punjabi language-speaking state under the Punjab Reorganisation Act (1966). It was in the year 1966, following Hindu and Sikh Punjabi demands, the Indian government divided Punjab into the state of Punjab and the Hindi majority-speaking states of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Punjab Formation Day Significance

Punjab Formation Day holds great significance for the people of Punjab as it commemorates the day when the state was formed. The day is marked by various cultural events, exhibitions, parades, and festivities across the state of Punjab. It's an occasion for people to come together and celebrate their history, culture, and achievements. On this day, communities within Punjab celebrate the day with various events in their own unique ways.

