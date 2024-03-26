Rajasthan Formation Day, also known as Rajasthan Day, is celebrated annually on March 30. It marks the day when the state of Rajasthan was formed. On March 30, 1949, the erstwhile princely states of Rajasthan merged to form the present-day state of Rajasthan in India. Rajasthan means 'The Land of Kings'. Parts of what is now Rajasthan were partly part of the Vedic Civilisation and the Indus Valley civilisation. Modern Rajasthan includes most of Rajputana, which comprises the erstwhile 19 princely states, three chiefships, and the British district of Ajmer-Merwara. In this article, let's learn more about the date of Rajasthan Formation Day 2024 and the history and significance of the day. Indian States and Their Formation Dates: Maharashtra Din, Karnataka Rajyotsava & More – Marking Celebrations of Statehood Days.

Rajasthan Formation Day 2024 Date

Rajasthan Formation Day 2024 will be celebrated on March 30, i.e., Saturday.

Rajasthan Formation Day 2024 History

The State of Rajasthan was formed on March 30, 1949, when the states of the Rajputana Agency of the erstwhile British Empire in India were merged into the new Indian Union. Jaipur is the state's capital and largest city. The oldest reference to Rajasthan is found in a stone inscription dated back to 625 CE.

The first printed mention of the name Rajasthan appears in the 1829 publication Annals and Antiquities of Rajasthan or the Central and Western Rajpoot States of India, while the earliest known record of Rajputana as a name for the region is in George Thomas's 1800 memoir Military Memories. Rajasthan Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Rajasthan Diwas With WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, SMS and Greetings.

Rajasthan Formation Day 2024 Significance

Rajasthan Formation Day is very important for the people of Rajasthan as it commemorates the state's formation. Various cultural events, exhibitions, parades, and festivities in parts of the state mark the day.

On this day, various cultural events, parades, and ceremonies are organized across the state to celebrate Rajasthan's rich heritage and history. The day serves as an opportunity for people to commemorate Rajasthan's unity and diversity and to honour its traditions and culture.

