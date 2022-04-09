Happy Ram Navami 2022! India is the land of festivals and so is the Hindu calendar. Ram Navami is a festival that is celebrated with great enthusiasm by the people of the Hindu religion all over India. This festival comes once a year and is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ram. This year, Ram Navami 2022 falls on April 10, Sunday. On this day, the followers of the Hindu religion in the country celebrate this occasion with great pomp. People wish each other with lovely festive greetings, which is why we bring a collection of the latest Ram Navami 2022 wishes, Happy Ram Navami 2022 greetings, Ram Navami images, Happy Ram Navami 2022 HD wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook status, SMS and GIFs to celebrate the day. Ram Navami Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Ram Navami 2022 With Latest WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, SMS and Facebook Messages.

Many people fast for Lord Ram to express their faith and also remember the Lord. Chaitra Navratri ends on the day of Ram Navami and many Hindu people visit Ayodhya and take bath in the Sarayu river. On this day, Chaitra Ram Mela is organised in Ayodhya which sees a large crowd every year. After bathing on the day of Ram Navami, Ramcharit Manas is recited in the temples in homes and Purana readings are also organized in many places. According to the scriptures, it is believed that Lord Vishnu was born in the seventh incarnation as Lord Rama in Tretayuga. On this day, havans are also performed and it is believed that by observing a fast on this day, all the wishes of the worshiper are fulfilled and desired results are obtained. On this auspicious day, devotees observe fast and recite Ram Katha and people wish each other by sending messages and wishes, you can also wish Ram Navami to your loved ones by sending the greetings given below:

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ram Navami 2022. "Lord Rama Means One. When One Gets this Oneness Within and This Oneness is Corroborated by the Members of the Human Race, Then No Other Desire Arises." - Sri Jibankrishna

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ram Navami Wishes and Blessings to You and Your Family. May Lord Ramchandra Bless You All with All the Good in the World and the Best of Health.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let's Celebrate Our Ancient Tradition of Oneness, Brotherhood, Bravery and Shun Violence And Negativity in this Ram Navami.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Ram Navami 2022. May the Virtue and Wisdom of Lord Rama Inspire You and Help You Reach Your Goals

WhatsApp Message Reads: When Shree Ram is in the Heart, Everything Will be Alright. Happy Ram Navami 2022.

How to Download Ram Navami WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Ram Navami 2022 WhatsApp Stickers online from Play Store. HERE is the download link. Apart from beautiful festival stickers, these festive packs also have GIFs and greetings.

Lord Rama was born to end the atrocities of Ravana and to establish a new religion by eliminating the wicked from Earth. That is why the festival of Ram Navami is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. According to the scriptures, it is also believed that Lord Rama worshipped Maa Durga to conquer Lanka. The festival of Ram Navami comes only after the end of Navratri of Chaitra month.

