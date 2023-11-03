Rama Ekadashi is a Hindu festival celebrated with great devotion across India. The Ekadashi that falls in Krishna Paksha of Kartik month is Rama Ekadashi. As per religious beliefs, worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on this day is considered auspicious. It is believed that the deities bless devotees who observe a fast on this day, and all their wishes are fulfilled. This fast is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. This year, Rama Ekadashi falls on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 08:23 AM on November 8 and end at 10:41 AM on November 09, 2023. As Rama Ekadashi 2023 approaches, here’s all you need to know about Rama Ekadashi 2023 date, the puja vidhi and the significance of the auspicious day. November 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Get the List of Significant Dates in the 11th Month of the Year.

Rama Ekadashi 2023 Date

Rama Ekadashi will be celebrated on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Rama Ekadashi 2023 Shubh Muhurat

The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 08:23 AM on November 8 and will end at 10:41 AM on November 9, 2023. People will observe fast on November 9 as per the Udaya Tithi.

Rama Ekadashi Parana Time

Parana time is when a fasting period gets concluded and broken. Rama Ekadashi parana time will fall the next day of vrat, i.e., November 10. On November 10, the Parana Time is from 05:51 AM to 08:04 AM. On Parana Day, Dwadashi end moment will be at 12:35 PM. Rama Ekadashi Wishes & Messages: Observe the Kartik Krishna Ekadashi Vrat by Sharing WhatsApp Messages, Quotes & HD Images With Friends and Family.

Rama Ekadashi Puja Rituals

On the day of Rama Ekadashi, devotees wake up early and take a bath. Clean the puja area and place the idol or image of Lord Rama in the centre. They then offer prayers to the Lord and offer fresh flowers, and tulsi leaves to Lord Rama while chanting his name or mantras. This includes chanting Rama Mantras and singing devotional songs dedicated to Lord Rama. Light a ghee diya and incense sticks and seek the blessings of the Lord. Conclude the puja with a final aarti, expressing gratitude to Lord Rama. Devotees often read or listen to the stories and glories of Lord Rama, especially the Ramayana. The fast is typically broken on Dwadashi, the twelfth day, after sunrise. If you're observing a fast, resolve to maintain it until the next morning.

Rama Ekadashi Significance

Rama Ekadashi is an important day for all the devotees of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that devotees who observe a fast on this Ekadashi with devotion can get rid of past sins and get the blessings of Lord Vishnu. Giving to the needy and performing acts of charity is considered highly auspicious on this day.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Rama, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, observed a fast on this day before embarking on his mission to rescue his wife, Sita, from the demon king Ravana. By fasting on this day, devotees seek the strength, courage, and blessings of Lord Rama in their own lives.

