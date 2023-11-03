November 2023 will begin with a bang as people in North India celebrate Karwa Chauth 2023 on November 1 and will then lead to the most important festival for Hindus across India — Diwali. The five-day festival of Diwali will begin on November 10 and go on till November 14 — the same day as Children’s Day 2023. And even as we enter January 2023, people are already excited and planning for all the festivities in November 2023 with these significant celebrations. As we enter the New Year 2023, here is a complete list of the November 2023 Festivals Calendar that will help you plan the festivities better! Diwali 2023 Full Calendar With Dates: From Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja to Bhai Dooj, Know All About the Five-Day Hindu Festival of Shubh Deepavali.

There are various important festivals for various religions that are spread across November. After beginning the month with Karva Chauth — a very important North Indian fasting festival where married people observe a stringent fast for the long and healthy life of their partners — on November 1, the festivities only continue to get grander. The five-day celebration of Diwali 2023 will begin with Dhanteras on November 10, and the main festival of Badi Diwali, as well as Naraka Chaturdashi, will be celebrated on November 12. The last day of the festival — Govardhan Puja or Bhai Dooj — will be celebrated on November 14. Hindu Festivals 2023 Dates’ List for PDF Download Online.

Complete November 2023 Festivals Calendar

Date Day Festival/Event November 1, 2023 Wednesday Karva Chauth November 10, 2023 Friday Dhanteras (First Day of Diwali) November 12, 2023 Sunday Diwali / Naraka Chaturdashi November 14, 2023 Tuesday Govardhan Puja / Bhai Dooj / Children’s Day November 17 to 19, 2023 Sunday Chhath Puja November 27, 2023 Monday Guru Nanak Jayanti

After completing this important celebration, Biharis across the country will prepare for Chhath 2023. Chhath Puja 2023 will be commemorated on November 19. But that is not the end of the festivities and celebrations in November. The month will also end with a very important observance, as November 27 marks the celebration of Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 by Sikhs across the country.

