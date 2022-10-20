Happy Rama Ekadashi! The eleventh lunar day of Krishna Paksha of the Kartik month is observed as Rama Ekadashi. On this day, people keep Ekadashi Vrat to pray for eradication of all their sins and wrongs that they might have committed knowingly or unknowingly. Idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped on Rama Ekadashi, also called, Kartik Krishna Ekadashi, which falls four days before Diwali festival. As you celebrate Rama Ekadashi 2022 on October 21, Friday, send WhatsApp messages, Rama Ekadashi quotes & HD images to your near and dear ones. Forward Rama Ekadashi 2022 wishes and Happy Rama Ekadashi greetings to your friends and family.

Rama Ekadashi 2022 Wishes & Messages

Rama Ekadashi 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That on This Pious Day, Lord Vishnu Accepts Your Prayers and Helps You Wash Away All Your Sins. Wishing You a Very Happy Rama Ekadashi.

Rama Ekadashi 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Eternal Joy and Peace, Harmony and Satisfaction on the Occasion of Rama Ekadashi for a Prosperous Life!

Rama Ekadashi 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Rama Ekadashi, Let Us Offer Prayers to Lord Vishnu To Seek His Blessings and Get Rid of Our Sins.

Rama Ekadashi 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Rama Bless You and Your Family With His Choicest Blessings and Shower You With Love and Affection for All. Happy Rama Ekadashi to You.

Rama Ekadashi 2022 SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: With the Blessings of Lord Shri Ram, May All Your Problems Be Transformed Into Beautiful Opportunities That Lead You to the Path of Success.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)