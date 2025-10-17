Rama Ekadashi Vrat 2025 is observed today, October 17. This annual celebration is an important Ekadashi Tithi that is celebrated in the Karthik month, on the days leading up to Diwali. Rama Ekadashi is also dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and devotees of Lord Vishnu focus on observing a stringent fast to appease the almighty. In addition to observing the stringent Rama Ekadashi Vrat, people also share Happy Rama Ekadashi 2025 wishes and greetings, Rama Ekadashi Vrat 2025 messages, Rama Ekadashi images and HD wallpapers, Happy Rama Ekadashi Vrat WhatsApp stickers and Rama Ekadashi Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

Ekadashi is a fortnightly observance that is marked by devoted Hindus across the world. Each Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is marked by observing a stringent fast. People observe a day-long fast on the occasion of Ekadashi and people only break the fast on the following day, during Prana time. People believe that observing the Ekadashi Vrat helps them to seek penance for their sins and focus on attaining Moksha. Rama Ekadashi Vrat is an especially important Ekadashi celebration because of the sheer timing that it falls on. Diwali 2025 5 Days Dates in India Calendar: When Is Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi, Lakshmi Puja and Bhai Dooj? Know Significance of Deepawali and Full Schedule of ‘Festival of Lights’.

The celebration of Rama Ekadashi is also known as Ramba Ekadashi or Kartik Krishna Ekadashi. In addition to the stringent fast, people also visit vishnu temples across the country to seek the blessings of the almighty. As we prepare to celebrate Rama Ekadashi Vrat 2025, here are some Happy Rama Ekadashi 2025 wishes and messages, Rama Ekadashi Vrat 2025 greetings, Rama Ekadashi images and wallpapers, Happy Rama Ekadashi Vrat WhatsApp stickers and Rama Ekadashi Facebook status pictures that you can post online.

Rama Ekadashi Wishes: May Lord Rama Bless You and Your Family With His Choicest Blessings and Shower You With Love and Affection for All. Happy Rama Ekadashi to You.

Happy Rama Ekadashi Greeting: On the Occasion of Rama Ekadashi, Let Us Offer Prayers to Lord Vishnu To Seek His Blessings and

Get Rid of Our Sins.

Rama Ekadashi 2025 Message: Wishing You Eternal Joy and Peace, Harmony and Satisfaction on the Occasion of Rama Ekadashi for a Prosperous Life!

Rama Ekadashi Vrat Image: With the Blessings of Lord Shri Ram, May All Your Problems Be Transformed Into Beautiful Opportunities That Lead You to the Path of Success.

Rama Ekadashi Wallpaper: I Wish That on This Pious Day, Lord Vishnu Accepts Your Prayers and Helps You Wash Away All Your Sins. Wishing You a Very Happy Rama Ekadashi.

It is interesting to note that the Ekadashi Tithi for Rama Ekadashi 2025 begins on October 16 and goes on till 11:12 AM on Oct 17, 2025. However, since the sunrise on Ekadashi tithi occurs on October 17, that is the day people will observe the stringent Rama Ekadashi Vrat. The Ekadashi fast for Rama Ekadashi will be marked on October 18, with the Parana Time falling between 06:24 AM and 08:41 AM.

