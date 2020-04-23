The Grand Mufti of Australia has announced that Ramadan in the country will begin from April 24. Hence, Muslims in Australia will start fasting from tomorrow. Muslims in Australia and New Zealand will attempt to sight the moon this evening. If the moon is sighted, it will mark the start of Ramadan 2020.

Sydney/Wellington, April 23: Muslims in Australia and New Zealand will attempt to sight the moon this evening to mark the start of Ramadan 2020. The sighting of the moon on the 29th of an ongoing month, under the Islamic lunar calendar, marks the beginning of a new month. Muslims in Australia and New Zealand will observe 29th of Shabaan today and the sighting of the crescent moon this evening will fix a date for the start of Ramadan.

If the moon is sighted this evening, Muslims in Australia and New Zealand will start fasting for Ramadan from April 24. If the moon remains invisible, Ramadan will begin from April 25. Here it may be noted that the Grand Mufti of Australia has announced that Ramadan in the country will begin from April 24. However, Muslims in New Zealand will attempt to sight the moon on 29th of Shabaan that is today and accordingly decide the first day of Ramadan.

During Ramzan, Muslims abstain from food and water from dawn to dusk. Fasting in Ramadan is intended to help teach Muslims self-discipline and self-restraint. There are certain restrictions that Muslims follow during the holy month. Fasting (roza) is one of the five pillars of Islam.