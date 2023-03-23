Mumbai, March 23: The holy month of Ramzan is here and the Muslims in Mumbai will observe their first Roza of Ramzan on March 24. This year, Ramzan will begin on Friday after the crescent moon of Ramadan was sighted on the evening of March 22 in Mumbai. The festival of Ramzan has brought back smiles and cheers among the people this year as there are no COVID-19 restrictions this year.

Ramzan is observed with Muslims fasting from dawn to dusk and also refraining from consuming food or water. They break their fast by eating dates and consuming water. Sehri is generally observed in the morning before sunrise, around 10 minutes before the call for the Fajr prayer, while Iftar is observed two minutes after sunset with a call for the Maghrib prayer. Ramadan 2023: Which Country Has the Longest and Shortest Ramzan 1444 Fasting Hours in the World?

Scroll down to check the Sehri and Iftar timings in Mumbai. It must be noted that the timings of Sehri and Iftar depend on the sunrise and sunset and change every day. Ramadan 2023 Moon Sighting in India: Ramzan Start Date Confirmed, Muslims To Begin Fasting From March 24 As Crescent Not Sighted.

Ramadan 2023 Time Table for Mumbai:

1 05:26 AM 6:52 PM 24 Mar 2023 2 05:25 AM 6:52 PM 25 Mar 2023 3 05:24 AM 6:52 PM 26 Mar 2023 4 05:23 AM 6:52 PM 27 Mar 2023 5 05:23 AM 6:53 PM 28 Mar 2023 6 05:22 AM 6:53 PM 29 Mar 2023 7 05:21 AM 6:53 PM 30 Mar 2023 8 05:20 AM 6:53 PM 31 Mar 2023 9 05:19 AM 6:53 PM 01 Apr 2023 10 05:18 AM 6:54 PM 02 Apr 2023 11 05:17 AM 6:54 PM 03 Apr 2023 12 05:16 AM 6:54 PM 04 Apr 2023 13 05:15 AM 6:54 PM 05 Apr 2023 14 05:14 AM 6:55 PM 06 Apr 2023 15 05:13 AM 6:55 PM 07 Apr 2023 16 05:13 AM 6:55 PM 08 Apr 2023 17 05:12 AM 6:55 PM 09 Apr 2023 18 05:11 AM 6:56 PM 10 Apr 2023 19 05:10 AM 6:56 PM 11 Apr 2023 20 05:09 AM 6:56 PM 12 Apr 2023 21 05:08 AM 6:56 PM 13 Apr 2023 22 05:07 AM 6:57 PM 14 Apr 2023 23 05:06 AM 6:57 PM 15 Apr 2023 24 05:05 AM 6:57 PM 16 Apr 2023 25 05:04 AM 6:58 PM 17 Apr 2023 26 05:04 AM 6:58 PM 18 Apr 2023 27 05:03 AM 6:58 PM 19 Apr 2023 28 05:02 AM 6:58 PM 20 Apr 2023 30 05:01 AM 6:59 PM 21 Apr 2023

Muslims all over the world celebrate Ramadan as the Holy Quran was revealed during this month, the holy month of Ramadan is very important to Muslims. On the occasion, we at Latestly wish you a happy and blessed Ramzan.

