Mumbai March 25: The holy month of Ramazan or Ramadan is being observed in India and across the globe with much fervour and gaiety. Today is the fourteenth Roza of Ramzan. Members of the Muslim community will observe the fifteenth Roza or fast of Ramzan tomorrow, March 26. Scroll down to know the Sehri and Iftar's timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, and other cities of India for the fourth Roza on March 26.

The holy month of Ramzan in India began on March 12 after the crescent moon of Ramadan was sighted across the country on March 11. Roza or fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam. During the holy month of Ramzan, Muslim adults observe fast from dawn to dusk. They begin their fast in the morning after consuming a Sehri meal and break their fast in the evening with an Iftar meal. Ramadan 2024 Calendar: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 14th Roza of Ramzan on March 25 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India.

Besides observing fast, members of the Muslim community also indulge in prayers, reflection, charity and humanitarian activities. It must be noted that the timings of Sehri and Iftar differ from city to city and depend on sunrise and sunset. Here's a look at Sehri and Iftar's timings for the fifteenth Roza of Ramadan on March 26. Ramadan 2024 Food: Qatayef, Fruit Chaat and Samosa; 5 Delicious Traditional Food Items Served During the Fasting Month.

Sehri, Iftar Time for 15th Roza on March 26:

Roza 15 March 26, 2024 City Last Time For Sehri Iftar Time Mumbai 5:24 AM 6:52 PM Delhi 4:58 AM 6:37 PM Kolkata 4:19 AM 5:51 PM Ahmedabad 5:21 AM 6:54 PM Bengaluru 5:16 AM 6:31 PM Chennai 4:57 AM 6:21 PM Hyderabad 5:08 AM 6:32 PM Srinagar 5:01 AM 6:48 PM Lucknow 4:45 AM 6:22 PM Bhopal 5:02 AM 6:35 PM Malappuram 5:15 AM 6:38 PM Patna 4:29 AM 6:05 PM Jaipur 5:05 AM 6:42 PM

Chicken Biryani, samosas, haleem, dates and dry fruits are a few Indian food items that are consumed during Iftar. The holy month of Ramzan will culminate with Raman Eid 2023 or Eid al-Fitr 2024 after the crescent moon is sighted at the end of the month-long fasting period. Eid Al Fitr or Eid Ul Fitr, is one of the two major Islamic festivals celebrated globally. Wishing everyone Ramadan Mubarak 2024!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2024 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).