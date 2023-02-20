Ramakrishna Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Ramakrishna Paramhansa, a well-known Hindu saint and yogi. He was an important religious figure, an Indian Hindu mystic and a spiritual leader. Ramakrishna Paramahansa was born on February 18, 1836, to poor but devoutly religious Brahmin family in the village of Kamarpukur, Hooghly district of West Bengal. Ramakrishna Jayanti is celebrated on Dwitiya Tithi in the month of Phalgun, Shukla Paksha. In 2023, Ramakrishna Jayanti will be celebrated on February 21. This year, India will mark the 187th birth anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa. He became a priest of the Dakshineswar Kali Temple, dedicated to the goddess Kali and is famously known as Ramakrishna Paramahansa among his devotees. His full name was Gadadhar Chattopadhyay. February 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Check List of Important Dates Falling in the Second Month.

Ramakrishna Jayanti 2023 Date

Ramakrishna Jayanti is celebrated on Dwitiya Tithi in the month of Phalgun, Shukla Paksha. This year, Ramakrishna Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on February 21.

Ramakrishna Jayanti 2023 Tithi timings

Dwitiya Tithi will begin on February 21, 2023 at 7.34 am

Dwitiya Tithi will end on February 22, 2023 at 4.27 am

Celebrations

Ramakrishna's followers came to regard him as an avatar or divine incarnation. On this day, the teachings of the renowned saint are remembered. After adhering to various religious practices from Hinduism, Islam and Christianity, Ramakrishna proclaimed the world's various religions as "so many paths to reach one and the same goal", thus validating the essential unity of religions. Ramakrishna emerged as a spiritual and religious teacher after spending years in prayers and meditation.

Significance

Swami Vivekananda was a chief disciple of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, and he established the Ramakrishna Math to spread his teachings and preaching. In honour of his Guru, Vivekananda founded Ramakrishna Math which works for the welfare of others and spreads the spiritual movement known as the Ramakrishna Movement worldwide. Belur Math is the headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Mission.

