Ramzan 2020: Jama Masjid Illuminated After Ramadan Moon Sighted in Delhi; Fasts to Begin From Tomorrow

Delhi, April 24: Jama Masjid in Delhi was illuminated ahead of the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan from Saturday, April 25. The Islamic holy month of Ramadan will be observed from tomorrow in the national capital as the crescent was sighted today. For the first time, Ramazan is beginning worldwide amidst global lockdowns and bans on mass gatherings, Taraweeh prayers and community iftars due to coronavirus pandemic. Ramadan 2020 Sehri & Iftar: Sunrise-Sunset Timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow.

The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari to strictly follow the lockdown restrictions so that virus can be eradicated. "I appeal to all, do not invite your neighbours to your house to offer prayers during Ramzan. Ensure, there are not more than 3 people in 1 room even while offering prayers with the family. COVID-19 will end only when we'll unite," he said. Ramadan Mubarak Images & Ramadan Kareem HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Ramzan Mubarak 2020 With GIF Greetings & Urdu WhatsApp Sticker Messages.

Delhi: Jama Masjid illuminated ahead of the commencement of the holy month of #Ramzan from tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/YC3gLdn1b4 — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020

The Imam of Kolkata’s Nakhuda Mosque Moulana Md Shafik Qasmi also asked people to follow lockdown norms. "Social distancing must be observed and only step out of the house only when it is extremely necessary. During Ramzan, people must follow the guidelines issued by the government which needs to be followed during the lockdown," Qasmi said.

Ramazan is the holy month of Ramadhan, Muslims observe fast from sunrise to sunset. The healthy Muslims do not consume food and water during the fasts, also known as Roza. The observance of Ramazan is regarded as one of "five pillars" of Islam.