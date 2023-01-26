Every year, the Republic Day of India is celebrated with great fanfare and enthusiasm and is one of the most important national holidays in the country. Republic Day 2023 is celebrated annually on January 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950. The day is marked by a grand parade in New Delhi and several other events that display India's culture and military. Various tableaux representing different states are on display, showcasing the diversity, progress and achievements of the country. The Republic Day parade starts from the Rashtrapati Bhavan and proceeds towards India Gate. As we celebrate Republic Day 2023, here's all you need to know about Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, where and when to watch the Republic Day 2023 parade and more. Check Viewing Options of Republic Day Celebrations at Kartavya Path on January 26.

Here’s How to Watch the Republic Day Parade From Home

You can watch the Republic Day parade on the Doordarshan TV channel and Press Information Bureau of India (PIB) on January 26.

The event's live streaming will begin at 9 am on the morning of Republic Day.

It will also be live-streamed on the YouTube channel of Doordarshan National and also on Government’s official website https://indianrdc.mod.gov.in/

Republic Day Parade 2023 Live on DD News YouTube Channel

Republic Day Parade 2023 Live on DD News Twitter

Republic Day Parade Live on PIB YouTube Channel

Republic Day has great significance in the history of India as it marks the adoption of the constitution and the country's transition to a republic on January 26, 1950. The Republic Day celebrations last for three days. The Republic Day Parade on the majestic Rajpath, now Kartavya Path, is the main attraction for all visitors. The grand parade is attended by the President of India, Vice President of India, Prime Minister of India, Central ministers and other dignitaries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2023 05:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).