Valentine's fever is beginning to escalate. It's time to host the celebration of love and romance as Valentine's week is arriving closer. This year the Monday blues will be balanced by the merriment of Rose Day! The Valentine week of endearment will start from February 7, 2022, with Rose Day 2022 as the first day. From your childhood best friend and favourite family member to your secret crush and forever partner, gifting a bouquet of beautiful roses is always a good option. Among all the flowers roses have been associated with love and romance, for a very long time. Valentine Week and Anti-Valentine 2022 Week Full List: Date Sheet From Valentine's Day To Break-Up Day for All the Couples, Singles and Everyone In Between!

The scarlet petals of roses always add glimmer and freshness to the air. Gifting a rose to your love interest on this day holds a special motive as the delightful gesture hints at and conveys one’s romantic feelings and emotions to the other person. Interestingly, the colour of the roses also matters as every colour symbolises a special emotion.

1. Red Colour Rose

Red Rose (Photo Credits : Unsplash)

Red rose symbolizes romance and the feeling of pure love and is often gifted during Valentine's week.

2. Yellow Colour Rose

Yellow Rose (Photo Credits : Unsplash)

This colour marks friendship between two people. So, it is recommended to give yellow roses only to those whom you consider as just friends.

3. Peach Colour Rose

Peach Colour Rose (Photo Credits : Unsplash)

The beautiful hue symbolises modesty, sincerity, and gratitude. So gift a peach colour when you want to appreciate the second person for something they did for you.

4. White Colour Rose

White Colour Rose (Photo Credits : Unsplash)

The colour represents the state of chastity, innocence, and purity. The white colour roses are meant for new beginnings and ventures.

5. Orange Colour Rose

Orange Colour Rose (Photo Credits : Unsplash)

The stunning colour of the rose symbolises enthusiasm and passion. Gifting an orange rose present means you are passionate about the relationship as it stands for passion and energy.

Watch: DIY Handmade Gift Items For Rose Day 2022

Furthermore, the number of roses also symbolise the particular romantic message you want to convey. If you want to convey that you are a secret admirer, then 13 roses should be picked. One rose for "love at first sight", a pair of roses for "shared and deep love", and three roses symbolise the three magical words " I love you". For a marriage proposal, you can go with 2 entwined roses. Along with the roses, you can even make a beautiful greeting card and convey your message to your beloved.

