Saint Nicholas Day, also called the Feast of Saint Nicholas, is an annual celebration that is held on December 5 or December 6 in Western Christian countries. However, in several Eastern Christian countries that use the old church Calendar, the annual feast is marked December 19, which is the feast day of Saint Nicholas of Myra, falling within the season of Advent. Saint Nicholas Day is celebrated as a Christian festival with particular regard to Saint Nicholas' reputation as a bringer of gifts, as well as through the attendance of church services. In this article, let’s know more about the history behind Saint Nicholas Day, the celebrations of the annual occasion and its significance. Happy Saint Nicholas Day Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, Greetings and SMS to Send on Feast of St Nicholas.

All You Need to Know About the Day

Nicholas of Myra was known for his generosity through a Christian legend, in which he gave a poor father money in order to prevent his daughters from being taken into slavery. According to Christian tradition, Nicholas of Myra was born in Patar in Asia Minor. He is said to have made a pilgrimage to Egypt to study theology under the Desert Fathers after which he was consecrated the Bishop of Myra. However, the Nicholas of Myra was imprisoned during the Diocletianic Persecution of Christians and was released after Constantine the Great promulgated the Edict of Milan in 313, which allowed for the public practice of Christianity in the Roman Empire.

In the 11th century, Christian nuns in Belgium and France initiated the practice of giving the poor and the needy gifts in the name of Saint Nicholas. Gradually, this custom spread to Germany and Holland, further spreading the Feast of Saint Nicholas and its associated customs.

