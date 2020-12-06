Saint Nicholas Day marks the annual feast day of Nicholas of Myra. Observed on December 6 in Western Christian countries and on December 19 in Eastern countries, Saint Nicholas Day celebrates the spirit of Christmas and the famous Santa Claus that is associated with this celebration. There are various customs and traditions that are followed in different parts of the world, to bring in Saint Nicholas Day. However, one common tradition has to be sharing Saint Nicholas Day 2020 wishes, Images of Saint Nicholas, Saint Nicholas Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures. St Nicholas' Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know the Stories And Celebrations of the Observance That Inspired Christmas Traditions.

Saint Nicholas Day traditions in the United States include children leaving shoes and socks by the fireplace on the eve of Saint Nicholas’ Feast. It is believed that Saint Nicholas will place some coins in the soles of the shoes. There are various stories and folktales associated with the unique beliefs and traditions of Saint Nicholas Day. It is widely celebrated across Europe and is filled with fun and merry carols and jingles, humorous gift-giving and other activities that spread the festive cheer. According to folklore, Saint Nicholas saved three children in the countryside and returned them to their families, stemming from the idea of Saint Nicholas protecting and helping children. 'Tis the Season to be Safe! Christmas Tree 2020 Decorations See Facemasks, Toilet Papers and Hand Sanitizers as Xmas Ornaments Amid The Pandemic (See Pics).

Both America’s famous Santa Claus as well as the British Father Christmas are all derived from Saint Nicholas. Although this observation is not widely commemorated in the United States; it is extremely important in European countries. People in the United States indulge in gift-giving and celebration on Christmas Day instead. As we prepare to celebrate Saint Nicholas Day 2020 on December 6, here are some Saint Nicholas Day 2020 wishes, Images of Saint Nicholas, Saint Nicholas Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Saint-Nicholas-Day 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: I Wish That Your St. Nicholas Day Is Blessed With All the Happiness and Love. Kindness and Generosity, Health and Wealth. May You and Your Loved Ones Celebrate This Special Occasion With Great Joy and Merriment.

Saint-Nicholas-Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: As We Celebrate the Occasion of St. Nicholas Day 2020, I Pray That Your Life Is Filled With Sweetness and Eternal Joy. May You Have a Blessed St. Nicholas Day With All the Smiles and Beautiful Moments of Happiness in Your Journey of Life. Saint-Nicholas-Day 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image) Message Reads: I Wish That You and Your Family Is Today and Always Blessed With Happiness and Health, Harmony and Prosperity, Affection and Togetherness. May St. Nicholas Bless You All With the Best of Everything. Happy St. Nicholas Day 2020 to You. Saint-Nicholas-Day 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image) Message Reads: My Only Wish on St. Nicholas Day Is That You Are Showered With Choicest Blessings. May You Prosper With Happiness, Health, Wealth and Glory As You Celebrate This Beautiful Occasion. Sending Warm Wishes to You and Your Family on St. Nicholas Day. Saint-Nicholas-Day 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image) Message Reads: As I Think of Sending Wishes to You on St. Nicholas Day, I Wish to Send You All My Love and Hugs. Warmth and Wishes to You My Dear Friend. May You Have a Wonderful Time With Your Loved Ones and May All Your Dreams Come True. St Nicholas Day WhatsApp Stickers Another way of sending wishes and messages to send everyone is using animated stickers. You can download special festive sticker packs from the Play Store and send them via the app. Saint Nicholas Day celebration is filled with elaborate feasts across Europe. Since celebrations are sure to scale down this year, families are bound to prepare and enjoy delicious meals together, in a safe and secure manner. Many people also take the opportunity of Saint Nicholas Day to put out their Stockings by the fireplace or even help those in need by doing their bit for the society. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Saint Nicholas Day 2020!

