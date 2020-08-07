Every lunar month there are two Chaturthi that are observed as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. The one which is observed during the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the Moon), or after the Full Moon (Poornima), is known as Sankashti Chaturthi. This particular festive event, in August, is also popularly called as Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi by the devotees. The day is celebrated to worship Lord Ganesha. Devotees observe the occasion quite religiously. There’s a lot to find when it comes to the observance of Sankashti Chaturthi 2020 – its date, auspicious timings, rituals, significance etc. If you are searching for the details Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi 2020, then you have arrived at the right place as we have it all covered for you. Sankashti Chaturthi 2020 Wishes and HD Images in Marathi: WhatsApp Stickers, Lord Ganesha GIFs, Facebook Messages and SMS to Send Greetings of Herambha Sankashti Chaturthi.

What is the date of Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi 2020?

Like mentioned, the auspicious occasion of Sankashti Chaturthi falls on the 4th day of a Hindu lunar cycle. This year, the event of Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed on August 7, i.e. Friday.

What are the auspicious pooja timings (shubh muhurat) of Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi 2020?

• Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi 2020 Date – August 7, 2020, i.e. Friday

• Moonrise Time on Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi 2020 Day – 09:37 PM

• Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi Tithi Begins – Aug 07, i.e. Friday, from 12:14 AM

• Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi Tithi Ends –Aug 08, i.e. Saturday, till 02:06 AM

What are the rituals of Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi?

People follow a lot of rituals on the auspicious day of Sankashti Chaturthi. They wake up early and bath during the time of sunrise. A lot of people observe strict fasting throughout the day. However, a lot of them, observe partial fasting too. While performing partial fasting, devotees can only have fruits or sabudana khichdi which can consist of potatoes and peanuts.

The entire day is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The prayer takes place in the evening after the Moon is visible in the night sky. The decorate the idol of Ganesha with flowers and bathe him with Gangajal. Lamps and incense sticks are lit, and special prayers and mantras are then offered. People break their fasts after this.

The day is considered auspicious to recite these mantras – Ganesha Ashtothra, Sankashtnashana Sthothra, and Vakrathunda Mahakaya.

What is the significance of Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi?

The devotees who follow all the rituals religiously and dutifully on this occasion of Sankashti Chaturthi, they are blessed immensely by Lord Ganesha. It is said that people who break their fasts after observing the Moon, they lead a very happy and prosperous life ahead.

For couples who are seeking a birth of a child are said to be blessed with a progeny. To have your desires fulfilled, devotees need to observe all the rituals with dedication and sincerely worship to Lord Ganesha.

LatestLY wishes you and your family a very ‘Happy Sankashti Chaturthi 2020’ and hope you have a great time.

