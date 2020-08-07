Sankashti Chaturthi is an auspicious observance for the Hindu community. It is a day dedicated to the worship of Lord Ganesha every month and each one is named after an avatar of Lord Ganesha. The one that occurs during the same time as the holy month of Shravan and Bhadrapada is called Herambha Sankashti Chaturthi. It is being marked on August 7 this year. Devotees observe a fast or a Sankashti vrat on this day and it is said that Vighnaharta (remover of obstacles) will bless one and remove all their obstacles. Other than the traditional rituals people exchange greetings, messages and wishes of this auspicious day with their friends and family. We have thus got you a collection of Happy Sankashti Chaturthi messages in Marathi, along with images of Lord Ganesha, Facebook photos, GIF greetings and WhatsApp stickers. How to Make Ganpati Idol at Home? This Ganeshotsav 2020, Here's Easy DIY Video to Make Lord Ganesha Murti And Have Safe Celebrations.

Devotees observe Vrat or fast on this day perform a Ganpati Puja. This festive day is also called as Maha Sankata Hara Chaturthi, which again means a day that removes the biggest of obstacles. Lord Ganpati is known as the Lord of wisdom and knowledge and he helps in eliminating all obstacles. The word Sankashti itself means "delivering during the troubled times". It is believed that observing the fast on this day reduces one’s troubles and removes obstacles from the way. Other than the worship of Lord Ganpati, people also exchange good wishes, messages, greetings and images with everyone. If you are looking for Sankashti messages in Marathi, we have got you a nice collection for the same. Scroll on to download latest Sankashti Chaturthi Marathi greetings and wishes for free.

Message Reads: वंदन करतो गणरायाला, हात जोडतो वरद विनायकाला.. प्रार्थना करतो गजाननाला, सुखी ठेव नेहमी..! सर्व गणेश भक्तानां संकष्टी चतुर्थीच्या हार्दीक शुभेच्छा

Message Reads: Sarva Shree Ganesh Bhaktanna Sankashti Chaturthichya Hardik Shubhechcha

Message Reads: श्री गणेशाच्या सर्व प्रिय भक्तांना संकष्ट चतुर्थीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा.. आजच्या ह्या मंगलदिनी सर्व गणेशभक्तांच्या मनातील सर्व ईच्छित मनोकामना श्री गणराय पूर्ण करोत हिच गणरायाच्या चरणी प्रार्थना

Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family Happiness and Blessings of Lord Ganesha on This Auspicious Occasion of Sankashti Chaturthi

Message Reads: संकष्टी चतुर्थीच्या हार्दीक शुभेच्छा

