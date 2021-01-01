Satyendra Nath Bose was an Indian mathematician and physicist widely known for the invention of Bosons or 'God Particle'. The globally renowned physicist is best remembered for his collaboration with Albert Einstein in developing theory of the Bose-Einstein condensate and the foundation for Bose-Einstein statistics. On his 136th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him.

Interesting Facts About Satyendra Nath Bose:

The theoretical physicist was born on January 1, 1894, in Calcutta (now Kolkata).

The most important achievement of Bose is his association with Einstein, while he working on quantum physics and relativity theory.

Bose-Einstein condensate was a result of Bose and Einstein's prediction of a state of matter of a dilute gas of bosons.

For his service towards science and research, the Government of India awarded him India's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan in 1954.

The government also established the S.N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences in 1986.

Rabindranath Tagore dedicated his only book on science, 'Visva–Parichay,' to Bose in 1937.

Bose died at the age of 80, on February 4 1974.

Satyendra Nath Bose was nominated by K Banerji, D.S. Kothari, S.N. Bagchi and AK Dutta for the Nobel Prize in Physics, for his contribution to the unified field theory and Bose-Einstein statistics. It is to be known that when the physicist was asked about not receiving the Nobel Prize, he replied, "I have got all the recognition I deserve". He died at the age of 90 in Calcutta.

