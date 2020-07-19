Happy Sawan 2020! The holy month of Shravan has started and all devotees of Lord Shiva are praying and fasting. Some devotees also chant holy mantras every day as it is said that these powerful mantras can bring success in the work-life and harmony in personal life. If you cant these auspicious mantras along with worshipping Lord Shiva during this month, you invite good luck in your life. However, there are different mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva during the Shravan month that impresses Bholenath. Unmarried girls, married women, students, businessmen and even employed people, anyone can chant these mantras during the month of Saavan to fulfil their wishes. Shiva's favourite month of Shravan is extremely sacred and so are these mantras that are chanted in this month are proven and effective. Pleases Shiva.

You can chant these mantras 1, 7, 11 and 21 times daily and these are considered lucky numbers. Apart from this, you must worship Shivling available in the house and do Abhishek, which means pour holy water and milk on the lord. You can chant using the Rudraksha Mala and offer Bholenath raw milk. Devotees usually chant these mantras to overcome marital difficulties, financial and health-related problems etc. However, these are entirely superstitious and depend on beliefs.

1. ॐ ऐं नम: शिवाय।

2. ॐ ह्रीं नम: शिवाय।

3. ॐ त्र्यंम्बकम् यजामहे,

सुगन्धिपुष्टिवर्धनम्।

उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान्,

मृत्योर्मुक्षीय मामृतात्।।'

4. The Mahamrityunjaya Mantra is considered very important when it comes to pleasing Shiva. If you want to receive blessings of Lord Shiva during this special month of Sawan, one can chant the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra.

“ॐ ह्रौं जूं सः। ॐ भूः भुवः स्वः। ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम्‌। उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान्मृत्योर्मुक्षीय माऽमृतात्‌। स्वः भुवः भूः ॐ। सः जूं ह्रौं ॐ॥”

5. ॐ इन्द्रमुखाय नम:

6. ॐ श्रीकंठाय नम:

Sawan Shiv Mantra (Watch Video):

During the Sawan months, devotees worship Lord Shiva for the whole month in various ways. They seek blessings visit Jyotirlingas for pilgrimage holding kanwars to offer the Holy water.

