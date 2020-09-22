Equinox is the commemoration where the sun directly shines on the equator. Occurring twice in the year, the September Equinox is celebrated every year between 20 to 24 September. September Equinox 2020 will be celebrated on September 22. Equinoxes mark the shift in seasons and is a crucial celebration this year. This is the reason that September Equinox is also known as Autumn Equinox. September equinoxes also hold significance in the celestial equator as it marks the First Point of Libra. Here's everything you need to know about this celebration. We also give you some wishes and messages with images to wish everyone Happy Autumnal Equinox or Happy Fall 2020. You can download these images and messages for free and send everyone today. Autumnal Equinox 2020: What Happens During Spring Equinox? How Does September Equinox Affect Us? All FAQs Answered About First Day of Fall.

When is September Equinox 2020?

As mentioned above, September Equinox 2020 will be celebrated on September 22. According to Universal Time, the sun will be directly above the equator at 13:31 hours. This is also celebrated as the autumn equinox in the Northern Hemisphere.

Significance of September Equinox 2020

The equinox may be taken to mark the end of summer and the beginning of autumn (autumnal equinox) in the Northern Hemisphere while marking the end of winter and the start of spring (vernal equinox) in the Southern Hemisphere. This observance is crucial in determining the length of the tropical year.

The second equinox is celebrated in March and is equally important. People often enjoy viewing the equinoxes. The September equinox also marked the first day of the French Republican Calendar. Here's hoping this equinox brings a transformative era.

