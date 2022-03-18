Shab e-Barat is a major festival of the Muslim community celebrated on the 15th night of the month of Sha’ban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar. This year it will be observed on March 18. Shab e-Barat has its roots in the Persian festival of Mehregan seven months of Persian. It is observed simultaneously with the Shia Mid Sha’ban Mahdi birthday festival, but Barat has different origins. As you observe Shab e-Barat 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wish Happy Shab-e-Barat 2022 With WhatsApp Status and Greetings on Mid-Sha'ban.

Easter Iranians oreserve the Barat like the Bon festival in Buddhism and Ptiri Paksha in Hinduism and Zoroastrianism. The main objective of this ceremony is to pray for the happiness of the souls of the dead. As you celebrate the important festival of the Muslim community, here are beautiful images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your family and friends to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Shab e-Barat 2022 in India: Date, Rituals, Significance And Everything You Need to Know About The Night of Fortune And Forgiveness.

Shab e-Barat 2022 Messages (File Image)

Shab e-Barat 2022 Messages (File Image)

Forgiveness Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shab-E-barat Mubarak Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shab-E-barat Mubarak Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shab-e-Barat (File Image)

The people of the Muslim community observe Mid Sha’ban as a night of worship and salvation. It is also known as the night of forgiveness or day of atonement. It is believed that on the night of Shab e-Barat, god writes the destinies of all men and women for the coming year by taking into account their deeds in the past. Here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to one and all.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2022 12:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).