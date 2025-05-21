Sherlock Holmes Day is an annual event that is celebrated on May 22 around the world. The day marks the birthday of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, born on this day in 1859 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Conan Doyle, who was a popular physician turned author, introduced the world to the iconic character of detective Sherlock Holmes in his 1887 novel named ‘A Study in Scarlet’. Sherlock Holmes Day 2025 falls on Thursday, May 22. Sherlock Holmes is one of the most iconic fictional detectives in literary history, created by Conan Doyle. Sherlock Holmes Day Funny Memes and GIFs: These Hilarious Posts on the Fictional Detective Created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

Holmes is known for his brilliant powers of observation, deductive reasoning, and forensic science and has captivated readers and audiences for over a century. Holmes, inspired by Conan Doyle's medical school professor Dr. Joseph Bell, became a symbol of keen observation and deductive reasoning and is famous even today. In this article, let’s learn more about the Sherlock Holmes Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

Sherlock Holmes Day 2025 Date

Sherlock Holmes Day 2025 falls on Thursday, May 22.

Sherlock Holmes Day Significance

Sherlock Holmes Day is a widely celebrated annual event by lovers of the Sherlock Holmes character. People enjoy films or series based on Holmes, from classic portrayals to modern interpretations. Fans worldwide commemorate Sherlock Holmes Day through various activities like engaging in movie time, playing quizzes and so on. Sherlock Holmes Day offers an opportunity to immerse oneself in the world of Sherlock Holmes and appreciate the detective's influence on literature.

