The Singles' Day, originally called Bachelors' Day, is a popular shopping season in China that is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fanfare on November 11 every year. The annual event celebrates people who are single and not in a relationship. The date, November 11, (11/11), was chosen because the numeral 1 resembles a bare stick, which is Chinese Internet slang for an unmarried man. The four '1's also refer to the demographic group of single people. Singles' Day is hence also known as 'Double 11'. Singles' Day began in the early 1990s as a counter-celebration to Valentine's Day. It was initially promoted by university students as a day to celebrate being single and promote self-love. Over the years, the day gained popularity and evolved into a major shopping event in China.

As Singles Day 2023 nears, here's all you need to know about Singles' Day 2023 date and the significance of the annual event.

Singles' Day 2023 Date

Singles' Day 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, November 11.

Singles' Day Significance

Singles' Day is a popular shopping holiday that originated in China. The day has become one of the largest online shopping days globally, often surpassing the sales of events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United States. Alibaba, one of the largest e-commerce companies in the world, played a significant role in popularising Singles' Day.

The company transformed it into a massive online shopping festival, offering steep discounts and promotions across their platforms, including popular online marketplaces like Taobao and Tmall.

