It's the November 11 today! Does that ring any bells? Today's date has four ones in it or rather two elevens. According to astrology and popular beliefs, the number 11 is believed to be associated with luck. The time 11:11 or 1:11 also holds similar significance. The number combination is said to be associated with divine strength, angles and a universal way of reminding humans to pay attention to heart, soul and inner intuition.

The popularity of the time and day has been increasing in the past years. People now begin their new ventures and other important moments of life at his time. Meanwhile, in China, November 11th is celebrated as Singles' Day. The day is all about taking pride in being single. The popular shopping website Alibaba hosts sales and offers huge discounts for its customers.

Does the 11/11 Wish Come True?

Many people make a wish if they glance at the clock and see 11:11. People generally don't tell others about the wish as it is believed that it wouldn't come true. There are different theories surrounding the divinity and the factor of luck associated with the number 11 and the timing 11:11.

Why is The Time 11/11 So Special?

Numerologists and new age philosophers are of the opinion that the events linked to the time 11:11 are by chance or coincidence. While some believe it is an auspicious sign, others think it signals the presence of a spirit. November 11, 2011 (11/11/11), there was an increase in the number of marriages happening in different areas across the world. Babies born on this date also received special attention from the media.

What Does 11.11 Wish Mean?

It is believed that wishes made at 11:11 get manifested quickly. The number combination is linked with idealism, intuition, and revelation. It is said that the number is believed to carry psychic vibrations, thus giving people heightened psychic awareness.

Is The Number 11 Lucky?

The number 11 is believed to be associated with angels. It is said that when angels send messages containing the Master Number 11, they are sending inspiration and encouragement to help you. The number is associated with principles of spiritual enlightenment and awakening and a reminder that we have come to this physical world from the realm of spirit.

11 11 Wish Rules

People say that when one sees the time 11:11, they should stop their work and recognise the significance of the moment. There is no right way or wrong way to observe the moment. People can recognise the moment in their own way. It need not be just the digital clock, but a number plate, address, street number or any such thing that shows the number combination.

