Snana Yatra 2020 Live Streaming Online & Telecast From Puri on YouTube: Significance of Debasnana Purnima, HD Images, Wishes, Status and Greetings of Festival Held in Odisha

Snana Yatra 2020 Live Streaming Online & Telecast From Puri on YouTube: Deba Snana Purnima or Debasnana Purnima, also known as Snana Yatra is a festival of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, which began at Shree Jagannath Temple of Puri on Friday, June 5. This is the first time in the history that the Snana Purnima is being held without footfall of devotees due to lockdown to contain novel coronavirus spread. Snana Jatra is an important run-up to the Rath Yatra or the car festival. The full moon day of the month of Jyestha is considered as the birthday of Lord Jagannath. With no devotees attending in person, they can watch Snana Yatra 2020 live stream online and telecast from Puri beach in Odisha on YouTube.

During the Debasnana Purnima, Lord Jagannath and his sibling deities take the divine bath with 108 pitchers of aromatic and herbal water. After this, the deities catch the fever and take fifteen days of solitary confinement called Anasara Ghara.

Every year, a large number of devotees visit the Lord Jagannath temple on the occasion of the festival. However, due to COVID-19 lockdown. Large gatherings are banned. So this time, the rituals are live-streamed on television and Youtube.

The rituals during Snana Purnima is of utmost importance. On the full moon day of the month of Jyestha, Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, Subhadra, Sudarshan and Madanmohan are taken from ‘Rathnasimhasan’ of Jagannath Puri Temple in the wee hours. The idols are escorted to the Snana Bedi or Bathing altar. After the completion of the bathing ceremony, the deities are dressed up. A special bhog is offered to the Lord, and devotees spend the day in admiring the Lord and engaging in various significant rituals.