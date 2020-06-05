Snana Yatra 2020 Date, Debasnana Purnima Tithi and Significance: Lord Jagannatha Images, WhatsApp Sticker Wishes, Facebook Messages, and GIFs to Send Festive Greetings

Snana Yatra (Photo Credits: File Image)

Debasnana Purnima, also spelt as Devasnana Purnima is an auspicious festival for Hindus today. Known as Snana Yatra, it is a bathing festival celebrated on the Purnima Hindu month of Jyeshtha to celebrate the birthday of Lord Jagannatha. Debasnana Purnima is the first occasion in the year as per the Hindu calendar, when the deities Jagannath, Balabhadra, Subhadra, Sudarshan and Madanmohan are brought out from the Jagganath Temple in Puri and taken in a process to the Snana Bedi. As we celebrate Debasnana Purnima 2020 today, June 5, in this article, let us know how the Purnima date is decided, this year’s auspicious tithi and significance of the festival. Besides, we have also included Lord Jagannatha images, WhatsApp stickers, messages and GIFs that can be sent as greetings via Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platforms to celebrate the day. The Debasnana Purnima 2020 images and wishes are perfect for sharing your auspicious thoughts with your closed ones. Happy Vat Purnima Messages in Hindi & HD Photos: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories and SMS to Share on the Festival.

Debasnana Purnima 2020 Date and Purnima Tithi

Debasnana Purnima is celebrated on the Purnima (full moon day) of the Hindu month of Jyeshtha. Debasnana Purnima 2020 is celebrated today, June 5. The Purnima tithi for the auspicious festival has begun at 03:16 am today and will end tomorrow, June 6 at 12:42 am.

Debasnana Purnima Significance and Rituals

Debansnana Purnima is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Jagannatha. The day is of immense significance for Jagannatha’s devotees and a grand festival in Puri, Odisha. The deities of Jagannath, Balabhadra, Subhadra, Sudarshan and Madanmohan are brought out from the Jagganath Temple in Puri and taken in a process to the Snana Bedi. They are ceremonially bathed and decorated for public viewing and worshipping. Some legends believe that during the ritualistic Snana Yatra, the deities catch the fever and take 15 days of solitary confinement. The idols appear for public viewing, only when they are re-energised. The devotees of Lord Jagannath believe that by merely getting the ‘darshan’ of their Lord on Deva Snana Purnima, they get free from all their sins and have a blissful life ahead.

As we celebrate the auspicious festival, here we bring you Debasnana Purnima 2020 wishes, Lord Jagannatha images, messages and GIF greetings that can be shared through WhatsApp, Facebook and other online messaging apps. They are free to download and accurately matches the significance of the holy day of Snana Purnima.

Snana Yatra Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Debasnana Purnima 2020

The rituals during Deva Snana Purnima is of utmost importance. On the day, Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, Subhadra, Sudarshan and Madanmohan are taken from the ‘Rathnasimhasan’ of the Jagannath Puri Temple, in the early hours. The idols are escorted in a procession that is witnessed by thousands of devotees and brought to the Snana Bedi or Bathing altar. After the completion of the bathing ceremony, the deities are dressed up. A special bhog is prepared as offering to the Lord, and devotees spend the day in worshipping the Lord and engaging in various significant rituals.