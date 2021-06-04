After the Lunar Eclipse, the first Solar Eclipse of the year will be visible on June 10. In India, Solar Eclipse is also called Surya Grahan which will take place on June 10. During the eclipse, a ‘ring of fire’ will be visible as this will be the Annual Solar Eclipse of 2021. As per timeanddate.com, “The annular phase of this solar eclipse is visible from parts of Russia, Greenland, and northern Canada. Weather permitting, those in Northern Asia, Europe, and the United States will see a partial eclipse.” And the event of annular solar eclipse event will start at 01:42 PM (IST) and will be visible to sky gazers until 06:41 PM (IST).

When do Annular Solar Eclipses Happen?

When it is New Moon, an annular solar eclipse happens. At the same time, the Moon moves between the earth, and the sun and blocks the light of the sun from reaching the earth, the Annual Solar Eclipse happens. The outer edge of the sun remains visible as a 'ring of fire' during the Solar Eclipse.

Where Will Solar Eclipse 2021 Appear?

As per NASA, the solar eclipse 2021 will be visible in some parts of Canada, Russia, and Greenland. Furthermore, the people of Canada will witness the solar eclipse for three minutes. Then people living in Greenland will get to see the ring of fire when the solar eclipse will reach its peak. This rare cosmic phenomenon will also appear in Siberia and the North Pole. The people living on the East Coast and the Upper Midwest will get a glimpse of it after the sunrise but countries like the US and India will miss out on this celestial event.

When and How to Watch Annular Solar Eclipse 2021 in India?

As per Timeanddate.com, the annular solar eclipse will not be visible in India, but one can watch the astronomical event online on June 10.

When is the Next Solar Eclipse?

As per NASA, the second solar eclipse of 2021 will occur on December 4. It will also not be visible in India. People from the Atlantic, parts of the Indian Ocean, South America, the Pacific, and Antarctica will get to witness the last and final solar eclipse of 2021.

