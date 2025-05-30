Sri Guru Arjun Dev Ji’s Martyrdom Day, also known as Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Diwas commemorates the fifth Sikh Guru, who sacrificed his life for religious freedom and human dignity. Observed in the month of Jeth (May–June), this day marks the anniversary of Guru Arjun Dev Ji’s martyrdom in 1606 CE. Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Diwas 2025 is on Friday, May 30. He was the first Sikh Guru to be martyred and played a crucial role in shaping Sikhism, compiling the Adi Granth (the precursor to the Guru Granth Sahib) and laying the foundation of Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar. On this significant day, share these Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Diwas 2025 quotes, messages, HD images and wallpapers to honour the Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

Guru Arjun Dev Ji was arrested under the orders of Mughal Emperor Jahangir for refusing to convert to Islam and for supporting rebel prince Khusrau. He was subjected to inhumane torture, forced to sit on a burning hot plate and have hot sand poured over his body. Despite immense suffering, Guru Ji remained composed and spiritually resilient. His final words, “Tera Kiya Meetha Lage”, “Sweet is Thy Will, O Lord” are etched in Sikh memory as a symbol of supreme devotion and acceptance of divine will. As you observe Sri Guru Arjun Dev Ji’s Martyrdom Day 2025, share these Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Diwas 2025 quotes, messages, HD images and wallpapers.

Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Diwas Quotes

Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Diwas Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Diwas Quotes

Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Diwas Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Diwas Quotes

Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Diwas Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Diwas Quotes

Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Diwas Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sikhs around the world observe this day with solemnity and devotion. Special kirtans, prayers, and readings from the Guru Granth Sahib are held in Gurdwaras. One of the unique traditions is the distribution of “chhabeels”—sweetened cold water offered to passers-by as an act of compassion and remembrance of the Guru’s sacrifice. Langars (community meals) are also organised to feed the needy and honour Guru Ji’s principles of service, equality, and faith. His martyrdom is not only a pivotal moment in Sikh history but also a universal reminder of the importance of standing up for truth and religious freedom, even in the face of death.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2025 06:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).